FILE – A protester and a police officer greet in the middle of a standoff in New York, June 2, 2020, during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died earlier that year after Minneapolis police officers restrained him. The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis stands apart from some other police killings because the young Black man was beaten by Black officers. But the fact that Black officers killed a Black man didn’t remove racism from the situation.