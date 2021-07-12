Imagine walking down a cobbled road from a quaint cottage in a fairytale town to a public square to hear the news and exchange ideas. There, a town crier shouts, “Hear ye! Hear ye!” to attract the attention of onlookers. Here, citizens can address issues that are important to them, such as the price of whale oil and tax hikes on barley and hops.
This is the type of comparison Rep. Markwayne Mullin made in a press release on Thursday morning. He thinks U.S. citizens are being oppressed because Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are “censoring” Trump and Republican conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus.
In his press release, Mullin states: “The idea comes from a historic public square, where you could go to your town’s square and literally post, with a hammer and nail, whatever message you wanted.”
Mullin compares this town square with Twitter and Facebook, but there are some striking differences. In the fairytale town, most people are illiterate and cannot post to the forum, even if they wanted to. The few who are educated and have the audacity to post are likely to have their heads chopped off if their attitudes contradict the will of the king, because they don’t have First Amendment rights to free speech.
When applied to 21st Century America, the two forums are nothing alike. Twitter and Facebook are private enterprises, and town squares are public spaces. Few can honestly say that after participating in marches and demonstrations, they have been arrested or censored for expressing political beliefs, because the First Amendment protects U.S. citizens from being prosecuted for peaceful speech and demonstration. Rioting is another matter and thus outside the context of this issue.
The same amendment also protects the speech of businesses. The federal government does not force either Fox News or MSNBC to “give both sides” of an opinion on any matter. The Tahlequah Daily Press staff makes cognitive choices on which letters are published and the paper must bear the consequences for those. While TDP respects the opinions of readers, regardless of political affiliation, hate speech or material that is patently false – in other words, cannot be proved true – is disregarded as such.
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey started their own social media companies, and they reserve the right to determine who can participate on their platforms. They can do that because they are private companies. In both cases, they have chosen to remove former President Trump from their platforms because federal officials say he incited an insurrection and is still actively attempting to overthrow the democracy. These two platforms have banned COVID-related origin conspiracy theories because they lack factual merit and are steeped in white supremacy at the expense of Asian Americans.
White supremacists and extreme rightists are finding themselves without many options to express their speech online because over the years, their rhetoric is becoming more violent, and less empirically-driven. Right-wing pundits are also being kicked off of social media platforms at higher rates than left-wing pundits, but the reasons have little to do with party politics.
Traditionally, Republicans have abhorred restrictions on private companies; they cannot change course if it serves them politically. To pundits and lawmakers like Mr. Mullin who wish to successfully campaign on social media, the answer is simple: Curb your violent speech, and tell the truth.
