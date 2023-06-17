Advocates celebrated in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law and the day became a national holiday. But two years later, there’s still work to be done in spreading the word on what this celebration is all about.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and Gen. Gordon Granger announced the Civil War was over and enslaved people were now free.
The announcement came more than two months after the war ended and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The general’s action marked the end of a shameful period in our nation’s history, and it was indeed a moment worth celebrating. Thousands of slaves suddenly found themselves free.
These newly emancipated men and women began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song and dance. In subsequent years, the day became an annual celebration as former slaves and their descendants returned to Texas each June to mark the date.
As the years passed, and former slaves and their offspring began to migrate to other parts of the country, the celebrations began to spread.
Sadly, it took 150 years for the day to be recognized as a national holiday.
Today, more companies are acknowledging the observance and giving employees the day off. In addition, it’s a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia, Washington and Nevada.
Dee Evans, national director of communications for the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, stressed to The Associated Press in 2019 the importance of recognizing the day Texas slaves got word of their emancipation.
“In 1776 the country was freed from the British, but the people were not all free,” Evans said. “June 19, 1865, was actually when the people and the entire country was actually free.”
As with other federal holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day, Monday should be a day of reflection when we look back on that grim time in our history and honor those who suffered. Communities across Indiana are celebrating the day, including Kokomo, Terre Haute, Goshen and Anderson.
If you’re not near an event, now would be the time to take action and organize a celebration in your area. According to Juneteenth.com, there are other ways to mark the holiday, including inviting a guest speaker to your workplace to further educate others on the day, or prepare a special meal at home or for coworkers to honor Juneteenth.
Keep in mind this weekend that it is appropriate to say “Happy Juneteenth Day,” so share the phrase with others and take a moment to understand the importance of the holiday.
Kokomo Tribune