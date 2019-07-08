Each Monday, The Herald Bulletin publishes “You Said It,” a compilation of reader comments coupled with responses by the newspaper’s editorial board.
A street performer lodged a complaint with the Anderson Civilian Review Board, claiming that he'd been treated unfairly by Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters. (Published Tuesday)
• "This citizen has a job and enjoys playing. He even stops by and shows my daughter some cords and has never asked for mentioned or even hinted around about money but the police can run around and over step their responsibility."
• "Dear Mayor and Police Chief! I've got it from an excellence source that they'll be multiple children out set up with FAKE LEMONADE STANDS throughout the city tomorrow. PLEASE PROTECT US!!!!"
• "I've seen this guy play all over town. He doesn't harass people. He just plays his music, which is pleasant to listen to. Who is he hurting. Street performers are all over in big cities. If you don't want to give him money you don't have to. Simple. At least he's playing and giving entertainment and not just asking for a handout. This is ridiculous."
• "So a panhandler filed a complaint because he was told to move along by the police? Why is this news? Why wasn't this guy told to get lost? He didn't have a permit for the park. Other people have to have one to play at the park to earn money. What's the big deal? Doesn't sound like Watters was out of line or over stepped his authority at all. Hit the road Jack."
THB: This case shows why the civilian review board is a good idea. Otherwise, the street performer would have had little recourse to make his voice heard. Now the board must make sure it adheres to its own rules and has a majority present when it meets.
Anderson siblings Aunikah and Joseph King both attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (Published Friday)
• "Thank you for making service to others a priority in your life. Your parents and family should take great pride in both of you."
• "It’s nice to see these stories coming out of Anderson!"
THB: This story has many positive threads, one of which is the influence an older sibling can have.
Columnist Brian Howey wrote about how Indiana was becoming an outlier by not legalizing marijuana. (Published Sunday)
• "I think Mr. Howey forgot to mention that I have been filing marijuana reform bills of various sorts for nearly ten years. This includes decriminalization. I do not have current numbers, but when I started this, the (state) Prosecutor numbers showed that we had between 12-15,000 cases/year. That is a big waste of money and time." -- Indiana State Sen. Karen Tallian
THB: Indiana's legislature must continue to reevaluate the legality of marijuana. While other states have good reason for legalizing it, that doesn't mean it's the right decision for Hoosiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.