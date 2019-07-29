Each Monday, The Herald Bulletin publishes “You Said It,” a compilation of reader comments coupled with responses by the newspaper’s editorial board.
Mona Davis' daughter, Bonnie Katherine Joslin, was arrested in connection with her death Wednesday. (Published July 24)
• “I hope she finds God and gets saved and changes. I remember her as a sweet little girl. We all were close then. Mona loved her kids and gave all."
• “I could never and would never do something so bad to my mom."
• “How can you kill your own mother?"
THB: Such a tragic case and so much for the family to go through. From the extended period of time Mona Davis was missing to this horrifying revelation, the pain they've endured is unbelievable. Hopefully, this brings them one step closer to closure.
Shane Butts has been remodeling the former Quiznos location on Meridian Street with plans to open Build Your Own Burrito. (Published July 24)
• “I'm suuuuper excited for this to come! It's something new. Who doesn't love to build their own burritos?"
• “I was wondering what was going in there. I am just happy we are getting more restaurants downtown!"
• “Whatever, as long as it brings people to town with a touch of something different. Yes, another Mexican restaurant, but could be something different."
THB: Our stomachs are growling just thinking about stuffing cheese, veggies and meat inside a burrito. More restaurants, whatever their specialty, are needed to draw more people downtown ... and when there's more people visiting the area, it will draw more and different businesses.
The discovery of an outhouse, old glass bottles and parts of a shoe have delayed construction on the new bus terminal downtown. (Published July 22)
• “How awesome! Who doesn't want to preserve the past?"
• “Delay it forever. Yet another epic waste of taxpayer money."
• “Outhouses were basically where everyone threw their trash or broken items back them. So yes, old outhouses are where they do find most artifacts from a particular area."
THB: It may not seem like the most glamorous find, but it could be historically significant. Hopefully, the next step in the process will proceed quickly so the city can get back to constructing the terminal.
