Each Monday, The Herald Bulletin publishes “You Said It,” a compilation of reader comments coupled with responses by the newspaper’s editorial board.
The Anderson Marching Highlanders won the school's record seventh title at Indiana State Fair Band Day. (Published Aug. 2)
• "Between the three original high schools (Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights) this makes 15 times that trophy has been brought back to the city of Anderson! Congratulations!"
• "I saw the first performance from them today. They were awesome and totally deserved it. Congratulations from a Lapel band parent!"
• "Our music programs are what Duke is to college basketball."
THB: From the start of the season, the Marching Highlanders seemed destined to bring home the gold. And when it came down to their biggest performance of the year, they hit a home run. Congratulations to the director, band members, parents, school and community!
Madison County's voters could see a change in how voting is conducted with the use of paper ballots, starting with the November election. (Published Aug. 1)
• "The entire country needs to go back to paper ballot. That takes any foreign influence out of the equation."
• "And that's how votes come up "missing" ... just like the old days."
• "Glad to see the locals and state doing something about election interference since Trump and the GOP won't."
THB: The security of elections, even at the local level, is of utmost importance. So is the voter's confidence that their votes were recorded accurately. Using paper ballots will allow voters to check that their votes were correctly logged and provide a backup should there be challenges to the vote.
Fredrick Baer was resentenced to life in prison for the murders of Cory Clark and her 4-year-old daughter. (Published Aug. 1)
• "The problem with the system is it's been 15 years. He should have been dead already."
• "Why should taxpayers have to pay for his room and board?"
• "It's a shame there isn't an appeal for the victims."
THB: It's a shame that mistakes by the prosecutor's office meant Cory Clark's family had to relive the most horrible moments of their lives. And, while life in prison may not be the outcome most hoped for, at least the family is at peace with the sentence and we are guaranteed Baer will never endanger the public again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.