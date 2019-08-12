Each Monday, The Herald Bulletin publishes “You Said It,” a compilation of reader comments coupled with responses by the newspaper’s editorial board.
Marc Farrer was not on the agenda at Thursday night's Pendleton Town Council meeting, but council member Shane Davis made a motion to have him reinstated. (Published Aug. 9)
• “I don't care what side you are on. The way this was handled, tacked on unannounced at the end of a three-hour meeting, should concern everyone in town about the ethics of these elected officials."
• “Happy tears! Pendleton loves them some Marc Farrer."
• “Buddy system at its best."
THB: As Councilman Robert Jones said Thursday, it seems questionable that the council would vote on such an important issue without giving its residents advance warning that a vote was coming. The council's actions seem overly hasty and propelled by an emotionally charged crowd.
A resolution adds several properties needed for redevelopment of the Nichol Avenue corridor west of Raible Avenue to the city's development plan. (Published Aug. 7)
• “I'm glad the west side is trying to get another chance. With the proper businesses, grocery store, hardware and others, people will appreciate and support them."
• “Anderson could be better, and it could be worse. Take pride in Anderson. Support local if you can."
• “Problem is there is a lot more violence and theft on that side of town. Not to mention all the buildings are probably so old they would have to rebuild."
THB: We can debate until we're blue in the face about the "west side" being the bad part of town. The truth is our entire community faces a number of issues and doing nothing won't solve them. Redevelopment of the west side is essential to the well-being of the whole town.
The Madison County commissioners didn't post the job opening for director of JobSource, instead naming Doug Eckerty, a former state senator and longtime friend of Commissioner Kelly Gaskill's husband, to the post. (Published Aug. 5)
• “Doug will do a great job and has the connections, along with experience, to succeed."
• “It's the way this crooked system works. Even if they had posted the job opening and held interviews, it would have been all for show. The decision was already made."
• “Very interesting that a Henry County resident is picked to run a Madison County office where he doesn't know the people and their needs and draws full Madison County benefits."
THB: Transparency should be paramount when it comes to important positions within the county. An application and interview process would have at least given the public confidence that the commissioners found the right person for the job.
