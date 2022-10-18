These election-related frequently asked questions that the Madison County clerk’s office receives have been supplied and answered by County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
Question: Now that we’re a vote center county, what does that mean?
Answer: It means that registered voters may vote at any satellite or Election Day polling location in Madison County.
Q: How is that possible when we’ve always been assigned to one location based on our precinct?
A: We will now be utilizing e-poll books, as opposed to the paper poll books. E-poll books have every registered voter’s information in them, so a voter can get checked in at any location.
Q: Will people be able to vote more than once?
A: No. The e-poll books “talk” to each other in real time, so when someone checks in to vote at one location, all of the other locations are notified, so that person can’t go to another polling location and vote again.
Q: What if the e-poll books lose connection? Could someone then vote more than once?
A: If that were to happen, once the e-poll books regain their connection, we would receive an alert letting us know that someone had checked in at more than one location, and we would then turn that voter’s information over to the prosecutor.
Q: Is our election equipment connected to the internet?
A: The ExpressVotes are not connected to the internet at all — they are simply ballot marking devices. The e-poll books utilize a secure internet connection to transmit voter check-in information.
Q: What are satellite centers?
A: Satellite centers are voting locations that are open before Election Day. They will be open from Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 5. They will not be open Sunday, Oct. 30. The satellite locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the two Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.
Q: Are there any other early voting options?
A: Yes. The courthouse opened Oct. 12 for early voting. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On two of the Saturdays before Election Day, Oct. 22 and 29, the courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 4, the courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Q: Am I still allowed to vote absentee by mail?
A: Yes. Absentee by mail voting is still an option for those unable to make it to a polling location. Absentee applications can be found online or one can be emailed or mailed to you. To get an absentee ballot application, or for more information, go to https://madisoncounty.in.gov/government/elections.
Q: When is the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot?
A: Thursday, Oct. 27, is the deadline to submit an absentee by mail application. The application must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. A link to the application is at https://madisoncounty.in.gov/government/elections.
Q: Is my precinct-based voting location still available in addition to vote centers on Election Day?
A: No. Vote centers supersede the previous voting locations. Some of the prior locations are included on the Election Day list, but you are not required to vote at any location in particular.
Q: Since we’re able to vote at any location now, do I still need to update my voter registration information if it has changed?
A: Yes, you still need to update your information. You are allowed to vote once after having moved without updating your information. You can fill out a VRG-4/12 form when you go to vote, and your information will then be updated for the next election.
Q: Do I need to bring my ID to vote?
A: Yes. By law, your ID must: contain your photo, your name, must conform to your voter registration record, contain an expiration date and either be current or have expired after the date of the last general election (Nov. 3, 2020). Certain military and veterans IDs with no expiration date or an “indefinite” expiration date are acceptable.
Your ID must be issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government. If you are unable or unwilling to present your ID, you may cast a provisional ballot; you then have until noon 10 days after the election to follow up with the county election board and either provide the necessary documentation or affirm that an exemption applies to you.
Q: When I go to the polls to vote, if I don’t understand the process, how can I get help?
A: Every polling location will be staffed with poll workers ready to assist you. Please don’t be embarrassed to ask for help — you have the right to feel confident in understanding the voting process.
Q: Why is my ballot going to have a barcode?
A: You will receive a blank ballot with a barcode after you check in at the polls. This barcode is used to identify your precinct — it is not unique to any voter. This barcode will pull up your ballot when inserted into the voting machine. This way, when you go to vote, you can either have a precinct worker called a judge take you to a machine and pull up your ballot, or you can do it yourself.