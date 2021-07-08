While we prepare to celebrate the best in area sports in a few days at the 4th Annual THB Sports Awards, I thought it would be appropriate to pause to remember a few of the tragic losses we have faced over the past year.
The sudden passings of Elwood girls basketball coach Craig Brunnemer, Pendleton Heights legend John Broughton, and newly named Alexandria volleyball coach Deanna Miller, the senseless death of Madison-Grant softball player Khloe Martin, and the M-G and Elwood softball assistant coaches who suffered the unimaginable loss of a young child have been among the darkest times of the 2020-21 sports year.
With those tragedies, one silver lining has been the outpouring of love and support from their communities as well as surrounding towns as folks put sports rivalries aside to help with those in need or in pain.
Now we’re seeing that outreach again in the wake of an accident that very nearly cost the life of a prominent area athlete and is definitely putting her family in need.
Elwood sophomore — soon-to-be junior — Olivia Shannon and her family were involved in an ATV accident over the July Fourth weekend while traveling out West. Shannon suffered severe injuries and is expected to remain in a Colorado hospital for the next several days. She will need prolonged physical therapy at the Indiana Hand Center.
Shannon plays volleyball and starts for the basketball team, but she’s a star on the softball diamond. She hit .308 this season, committed just one defensive error, and her powerful right arm delivered a 12-6 record with a 2.28 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched.
She’s also a superstar in the classroom with a 4.20 GPA.
Of particular concern are the injuries to her right hand and, more specifically, her right middle finger.
In the accident, Olivia’s hand was crushed. She endured a 5-hour surgery where they did most of the repair work. She currently has 16 pins holding those tiny bones in the hand together and the doctor is hopeful that that middle finger can be saved and not amputated.
Yes, Olivia, who had to be stronger than a high school sophomore should have to be last fall when Brunnemer passed away, has to be strong for herself now and get better.
And there are ways to help.
Julie Reese, the wife of Elwood softball coach J.R. Reese, is selling T-shirts to raise money for Olivia’s family and the medical expenses she is sure to incur while in Colorado and after returning home. They are “Team Liv” shirts, they look fantastic, and I’ve already ordered one. I hope many others do the same. Julie can be found by searching “Julie Bannister Reese” on Facebook.
Julie has also set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate money to the cause and — at the time I’m writing this — they are just over halfway to the goal of $10,000. Go to GoFundMe.com and search “Team Liv” to find the page, which includes updates on her condition and a fantastic photo of Olivia delivering a pitch.
I’ll never forget the way Elwood’s Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell rallied support and came to the aid of Shenandoah athlete Erikka Hill in 2019 after a house fire. Now that an Elwood youth is in need, I hope to see a similar response.
Get well soon, Olivia. I’m counting on you to be a Comeback Athlete finalist at the 5th Annual THB Sports Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.