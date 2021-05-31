In Saturday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin, the “Our View” editorial reflected on the true purpose of Memorial Day — honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country.
More than 36,000 Hoosiers have perished in conflicts since the Civil War. It’s a humbling number. For them, we are left to remember their sacrifice and hold tight to the freedom they fought to preserve.
We also should do what we can to take care of the ones who did make it home.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, there are about 19.5 million veterans living in the United States. About 429,000 live in Indiana, the majority over the age of 70.
While these service members came home with their lives, too many came home with lasting scars, both physical and mental.
We owe it to them — and those who didn’t survive their service — to demand our military service men and women receive the care they need to heal and resources to help them return to civilian life.
Our governments and society have historically come up short in this arena. Whether it’s negligence at veterans hospitals or needed benefits being denied, we’ve let our veterans down so many times. And that has cost so many more lives.
So, how can you help?
Advocate for our veterans. Call, email or meet in person with lawmakers and talk about the issues our veterans face. Demand change. Hold our officials accountable.
It will take time and effort to make things happen. But it’s worth it.
In the meantime, pay for a veteran’s meal. Volunteer to drive a veteran to a medical appointment. Learn to train a dog as a veteran’s support animal. Sponsor an honor flight. Sign up to help at a veterans hospital. Help build a house. Share your skills as a job trainer.
Or simply say thank you ... to those we’ve lost and those we can’t afford to let down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.