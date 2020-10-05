One in eight women will develop an invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 276,480 American women and men will be diagnosed this year. The disease will claim the lives of about 42,000 women and men in 2020.
While incidence rates and death rates have trended down in recent years, thanks to better treatments and new discoveries in prevention, the disease continues to steal our mothers, daughters, grandmas, aunts and best friends from us.
October is our annual reminder to put up the best fight we can to stop it.
Throughout the month, you’ll see everything from professional athletes to spatulas and serving spoons decked out in pink. The color, adapted as the official hue of the cause’s ribbon, is important in raising awareness about the disease.
It’s important in reminding us that the disease has yet to be defeated. It’s important as a symbol to honor those we have lost.
But we can’t let wearing pink clothes and accessories or buying pink merchandise be as far as we go.
Research into treatments and a possible cure needs our support, both financially and at the ballot box. Hospitals and hospices need supplies and financial backing to continue to offer patients the best in care and bedside service. Organizations that donate to these efforts need help spreading the word by mouth and social media.
And, most of all, survivors, no matter whether they’re facing a Stage IV diagnosis or celebrating five years cancer-free, need our love, time and kindness.
Offer to drive someone back and forth to treatment. Share frozen meals that just need to be popped in the oven or microwave. Offer to pick up the kids from school and watch them for a while. Or, simply, offer your shoulder for comfort to a breast cancer patient.
No one should face breast cancer alone. So wear your pink, but don’t forget to be the light in the life of someone facing an unknown future. Be there and do whatever you can to help them through this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.