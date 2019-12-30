The hour glass is quickly running out on the year 2019, with a new year and a new decade just days away.
As you think back on the past year, were you feeding the right wolf, spreading light in the world? Or did you give in to the wrong wolf, sending darkness into a world already struggling to hold onto hope?
There are undoubtedly times when we become overwhelmed by our own fear and pain and lash out with rage and vitriol. But, hopefully, in those times, we also experience remorse for the dark we heap upon others.
Finding the light isn’t easy. But it’s what we should strive for.
Our community is blessed with many individuals who feed the right wolf. Without them, nonprofits wouldn’t have fundraisers, organizers or volunteers. Without them, many of our residents would go hungry or be homeless. Without them, our community would be lost.
We have highlighted many of these organizations and individuals in this space in the last several months. Leaders, volunteers and even children have inspired us to continue to fight the dark. We hope you have enjoyed these stories ... and we hope you’ve been inspired, too.
We’d like to challenge every member of our community to make a pledge in the new year to find a way to feed the light. Volunteer at your child’s school. Offer to walk a dog or two at the animal shelters. Donate your time, money or talents to an organization focused on helping others.
If your schedule doesn’t allow for volunteering and your budget is tight, there are easy, smaller ways to bring light into the world. Say “please” and “thank you.” Open a door for a stranger. Buy coffee for a co-worker. Greet each person you meet with “Have a nice day.”
No effort is too small. Maintaining the light is too important.
And when you experience a simple kindness or a grand gesture, let us know. You can email a short description to Managing Editor Heather Bremer at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com. We hope you’ll flood her mailbox with people doing good.
We know they’re out there, and we want everyone to know about them.
Happy new year, friends. May you make the right wolf happy and fat.
