He doesn’t have laser vision. He’s not going to be mistaken for a bird or a plane. And he can’t leap buildings in a single bound.
Nevertheless, James Dixon is a superhero, one worthy of the Superman shield on his prosthetic leg.
Dixon doesn’t want to be seen that way. He says he’s simply a servant wanting to leave an impact beyond his lifetime.
But Dixon, humble as any great hero, may be selling himself short. After all, he’s definitely got some pretty cool superpowers and super attributes.
Dixon has been blessed with super strength – and not just because of his body builder physique. After enduring surgeries since age 3, his right leg was amputated when he was 11 years old. And yet Dixon has had the strength of mind and character to refuse to let it define him. Instead, he uses his experience to support and encourage others.
Dixon also possesses the attribute some consider Superman’s most important – selfless service to others. Seeing fellow amputees struggle with the challenges of their situation, Dixon has stepped forward to become a resource for them, offering tips on learning how to conquer everyday tasks like climbing stairs. He’s been a mentor to more than 40 amputees, and he inspires them to push forward and become mentors themselves.
Dixon is also an advocate for those in need. He helped Larry Hampton, who lost his leg to an infection in November, get a prosthetic that was more appropriate for his lifestyle.
And let’s not forget, he even has a catchphrase, “Aspire to Inspire,” and a signature “costume,” the shorts he wears as a statement of his acceptance of his body.
So, yes, Dixon doesn’t wear a cape. He’s not stopping villains from taking over the world. He’s not THE Superman.
But he is a super man … a shorts-wearing, selfless super man.
