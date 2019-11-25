Thursday will find many of us gathered around the table with our loved ones, enjoying a feast of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Football will be on the TV, and the conversation will careen from the weather straight into politics.
But there are many who can’t afford this annual Thanksgiving rite or who don’t have a family to spend the holiday with.
That’s where James Warner and his collection of volunteers come in.
For 36 years, the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Geater Community Center has provided a free dinner and fellowship to those in need of both.
Preparation for the 37th meal began a week in advance as volunteers cleaned the kitchen area and gathered supplies. Work on Thanksgiving Day will start at 6 a.m., with meal deliveries starting at 10 a.m. and service at the Geater Center opening at 10:30 a.m.
Warner hopes to provide at least 1,000 meals every year and expects last year’s total of 1,235 to jump to 1,400 this week.
Beyond the meals offered at the Geater Center, residents at Fieldhouse Apartments, Parq on Eighth and elsewhere will also be served.
It wouldn’t be possible without Warner’s passion for his community, the dedication of the volunteers to spend countless hours in service and the aid of local churches and organizations through donations of food and money.
Their commitment to ensuring even those in need or alone have a hearty meal and feel the warmth of human kindness is a shining light in our community.
And it should be an example for us all. Use their passion and sacrifice as inspiration to offer a seat at your table to someone within your own life who may be away from family this Thanksgiving or is hard-pressed to afford a special meal.
The small difference in your holiday gathering could make all the difference in the world to someone in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.