As much as we welcome the cooler temperatures and vibrant colors of fall, the chill quickly becomes too much and the colors fade to brown and gray.
An overall sense of dreariness can follow, sometimes morphing into melancholy when the wind bites and overcast becomes a permanent weather condition.
In the darkness, though, there is light – and whimsy and joy – in the decorated yards of residents across Madison County.
Halloween starts this decorating season as pumpkins and mums begin appearing on porches. Even these simple touches can bring a smile to your face.
But some homeowners go a little – or a lot – further.
If you’ve driven between Edgewood and Lapel on Indiana 32 this fall, you’ve probably spied the elaborate display at the Little Rascals Pet Motel, owned by Lloyd and Gail Shinholt.
Their display has skeletons, lots of skeletons, and they include the inner structures of adults, children, aliens, dogs, horses and even spiders. There’s a platoon of soldiers, mounted soldiers from the Roman Empire and a skeleton pulling another from a grave.
Lloyd and Gail start working on the display in September, which reflects their sense of humor. All the skeletons have eyes. All are dressed in military gear or Halloween costumes.
After Halloween, the Shinholts are on the lookout for deals on more skeletons they can add to their display. They’re also busy putting up a Christmas display, which features several blowup items.
Many others get in the spirit for Christmas. You’ll see lights galore and other displays up and down the streets and roads of the county. They sparkle and shine, bringing joy to the dark nights of December.
It might not seem like much, but you never know when the twinkle of the lights may bring a twinkle to the heart of someone very much in need of cheer.
