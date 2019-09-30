Do you remember what you wanted to be when you grew up?
Firefighter, astronaut, marine biologist, talk-show host, mad scientist, rodeo clown … there wasn’t any limit to the dreams of our youth.
But life often sets us on a far different career path than those early dreams. Talents develop, opportunities arise, interests change. And sometimes obstacles get in the way.
For young girls, barriers between them and the career of their dreams can be numerous and overwhelming. Girls are already at a disadvantage because of their gender. Add poverty, dating violence and teen pregnancy into the mix and there’s an awful lot that can get in the way. Sometimes it’s simply a lack of information and resources that stands between a girl and her dream.
Soroptimist International recognized the special challenges facing young women and, in 2015, launched the “Dream It, Be It” program. The curriculum focuses on setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles to success and moving forward after setbacks or failures.
More than 35,000 girls have participated in the program across 21 countries and territories. After participating, 91 percent of girls said they feel more confident about their future success and 88 percent said they feel more prepared to pursue their career goals.
Those numbers include girls in Madison County. On Saturday, Soroptimist International of Anderson hosted 14 girls from Anderson area school at Purdue Polytechnic for a day of empowerment through education.
It’s the fourth year the group has held the program here. Attendees this year heard from the first female Anderson firefight to retire from the department and a female engineer working in a foundry. The event included many STEM-focused activities to help the girls learn problem solving and practical skills.
Thanks to the program and the local Soroptimist chapter, there are 14 young girls who will have the tools to face the obstacles life tries to put in their way. Hopefully, each of the 14 makes their dream a reality. Who knows what world-changing effects those realities might spur?
