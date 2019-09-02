Convenience is killing our waterways.
The planet’s rivers and streams are littered with food wrappers, bottles and cans, plastic bags, straws, plastic cups and plates and other refuse we have toss aside after a trip through the driver-thru or store.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates waste from U.S. consumers has more than doubled between 1960 and 2013 and the amount continues to rise. Much of this trash migrates to our waterways and ultimately our oceans.
But you don’t have to travel to the coast or even the Great Lakes to see the littered shores. Here in Madison County, the White River is a victim of human carelessness.
A walk along the river will turn up plenty of trash on its shores and in its waters. You’ll also find plenty of evidence of days on the water gone awry.
Cellphones, car keys, glasses and other valuables often end up in the drink when people exploring the river in tubes and kayaks capsize. A Daleville man and his sons are working to get those items out of the water and back to their owners.
Curt Anderson and his sons Ethan and Austin roam the river above and below Canoe Country, searching for lost valuables. They find cellphones, which they dry out, charge and use to try to contact the owners. Some are taken to providers, who ultimately reunite them with the correct people.
They find prescription glasses. Anyone who wears glasses knows how valuable those are and how expensive they can be to replace.
They find wallets and car keys, which owners obviously are excited to get back.
But they’ve also found pipe wrenches, a lawn edger and a pole saw. Obviously, these items didn’t find their way into the river on accident.
The Andersons are doing their part in keeping human debris out of our waterways. They’re an example for us all in the stewardship of our rivers and streams, as are the other local groups who take care of our waters.
Want to help but can’t get out to a cleanup?
Think about how you can limit your use of single-use plastics. Think about how you discard your litter. Think about how you can make a difference and inspire others to do the same just like the Andersons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.