It’s just around the corner.
With every tick of the clock, it draws nearer.
You may see it coming. You might even plan it.
But it could also come out of the blue, shocking you with its abruptness and finality.
As long as you live and breathe, know that goodbye is always coming.
It could be as simple as moving from one house to another, leaving good neighbors and friends behind.
It could be as common as resigning from a job you’ve poured your soul into for a change of pace and peace of mind.
Or it could be as devastating as guiding a beloved pet across the rainbow bridge, choosing love over a selfish desire to hold on.
It could be as crippling as losing a parent, or child, or sibling, or best friend, having their light forever extinguished from your life.
Whatever the source of the goodbye, you have the opportunity to ensure it doesn’t haunt you.
But you’ll have to grab hold of that opportunity long before you even know a goodbye has come.
Be kind every chance you get. Be helpful and be courteous. Neighbors and friends will remember you that way.
Be responsible and accountable. Always do your share of the work, and offer to assist others in their pursuits. Coworkers will miss you when you’re gone.
Be gentle. Be attentive. Give pets and kisses freely. Make the impossible choice when the time has come. Your pet will love you beyond the bridge.
Be patient. Be a good listener and offer support. Say “I love you” and hug every chance you get. Your loved ones will cherish you.
You don’t want any goodbye, but especially those sudden and final ones, to be tainted by regret.
So behave accordingly. Because you never know when that goodbye will be the last one you make to this world.
Be a light that others will remember and carry forth after you’re gone.
