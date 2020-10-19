A primary responsibility of K-12 educators is to expand students’ horizons, to get them to discover, understand and appreciate the world beyond their circumstances at home and in their communities.
Particularly in communities without much diversity, exposing students to the variety of human culture is a key to assuring that they are open-minded and tolerant of people who are different than them.
Multiculturalism in literature also helps minority students relate to authors, characters and circumstances and see themselves and their families reflected in what they read.
At Lapel elementary and middle schools, librarian Heather Rusche applied and received an $860 grant from Indiana Humanities, funded by the Lilly Endowment, to diversify the schools’ collection of books by adding some written by Black and brown authors and featuring minority main characters.
“This grant has definitely allowed us to expand and update our collection,” Rusche said in an article published Saturday in The Herald Bulletin.
“In applying for the grant, one goal was for all kids to know they are represented, acknowledged and welcomed at Lapel Elementary School and Lapel Middle School, as well as broadening the horizons of all students to acknowledge there are kids who may look different than they do, but we are all one race of human beings.”
Less than 5% of students at the elementary and less than 10% of those at the middle school are minorities, but that doesn’t minimize the impact. The new books give Black, multiracial and Hispanic students at Lapel a stronger connection to literature and a sense of pride in their heritage while sharpening their vision of the range of possibilities for their lives.
Perhaps just as importantly, the books help their white schoolmates recognize and appreciate the beauty in diversity and the range of cultural expression within and beyond the community.
Bravo to Lapel schools for “Feeding the Light” by recognizing a shortcoming and addressing it for the sake of all students!
