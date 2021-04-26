Do you have a bucket list?
You know, that list of incredible things you would like to accomplish before you pass on to whatever comes next. It’s filled with a fantastic variety of things: visiting amazing destinations like Italy or Japan, trying unusual or frightening foods like sushi or ghost peppers, performing astounding feats like climbing a mountain or completing a marathon, or learning new skills like playing the guitar or riding a horse.
The coronavirus pandemic likely kept you from checking many things off that list in the past year. The interesting places we visited (COVID testing venues), strange foods we tried (What did Mom cook tonight?), feats we performed (e-learning, anyone?) and new skills we learned (homemade masks!) weren’t the things dreams are made of.
And, even now, as vaccination rates climb and cautious hope for a return to near normal blooms some things on those bucket lists still seem far off, months or years from being able to attempt.
So, maybe, we need to adjust our understanding of the bucket list a bit to revisit things we’ve missed during the pandemic and embrace the little things that matter most.
Here are a few things you could include in your post-COVID bucket list, to do after you’ve been vaccinated and while following appropriate precautionary measures ...
Eat dinner in a restaurant. It’s one of those things we took for granted before we couldn’t get relief from cooking by heading out for a meal made by someone else. It would be so nice to not have to make the meal and clean the dishes.
Hug grandma and grandpa. The elderly were among the most vulnerable to the virus, and, to prevent them from getting it, we stayed away from our loved ones. Now’s the time to make up for it. Maybe put this one on your list a dozen times.
See a movie. Theaters are reopening, with measures to keep us safer. Escape for a couple of hours in a fantasy world.
Attend a ball game. Cheer the home team, eat a hot dog and watch for foul balls. Soak in the sunshine and the experience.
It may not be seeing Italy or crossing mile 26.2 in that marathon, but all these things and so many more moments you’ve missed will feel just as good.
