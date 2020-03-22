Raising a child really does take a village. Most parents depend on a large support network to navigate the complex task of bringing a child into this world and getting them through to adulthood, where (fingers crossed) they become contributing members of society.
Grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members form the core of that network. From passing on knowledge to offering babysitting, this group helps parents learn the ins and outs and weather the ups and downs.
But it's the next group that we sometimes fail to recognize as essential to the development of our children.
On a typical day, parents wake their kids, feed them breakfast and hustle them out the door to the school bus. Or they buckle them into their carseats or back seat to head to daycare or school. And then the parents head to work, where they don't have to worry (too much) about the kids until their work day is over.
Because teachers and daycare providers are there to help and take over the responsibility of molding young minds.
Well, the last few weeks have been anything but typical. The COVID-19 epidemic has prompted the state to shut down schools until at least May 1. And while many area schools are on spring break for at least some of that period, most students are looking at extra weeks at home.
And, thanks to the hard work of teachers and administrators, they won't be sitting on the couch and twiddling their thumbs (AKA playing video games) the whole time.
Once the announcement was made, teachers sprang into action to create e-learning lessons and packets. They learned how to use tools like Zoom to create lessons on video. And they volunteered to help distribute lunches to kids that depend on schools for daily meals.
They're still working for our kids, even with their classrooms shut down.
We're at the very beginning of this battle against the spread of the virus. Undoubtedly by the end, after countless weeks of "playing teacher" as we assume duties usually left to our educators, a lot more parents will understand how essential teachers, daycare providers and others are to raising our children.
