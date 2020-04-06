Times of crisis bring out the best in us and several examples of that were seen this weekend.
Indiana National Guard soldiers were seen handing out pizzas to students in Anderson, Alexandria and Frankton.
More than 700 vehicles passed though the Second Harvest Food Bank’s tailgate distribution with volunteers from several organizations from throughout the county. Anderson Police Department officers and Madison County Emergency Management Agency volunteers turned up to help park cars.
Vehicles rallied at the Ascension St. Vincent hospital parking lot and turned on their hazard lights as a way to show support and thanks to the dedicated men and women working to treat those affected by the new coronavirus.
People are making a point of thanking their health care workers, their grocery store workers and everyone else who continues keep the essential services moving in a dangerous time. These people deserve our appreciation even in times of prosperity.
Years from now, when we look back on this time of social distancing and staying home, these stories of community support will endure. Although we are keeping our distance from one another and covering our faces with masks, the fact that we are taking these precautions is a sign that we are closer than ever.
While we may be looking forward to a time when we can get back to normal, we should look to improve on what was previously considered normal.
When our businesses reopen and the stay-at-home order is lifted, let us remember to appreciate one another and how we pulled together during the pandemic.
