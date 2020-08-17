Each Thursday, the MAD Life section of The Herald Bulletin features four animals in need of forever homes.
There are usually two dogs and two cats, each of which resides in either the Animal Protection League’s city-run shelter or at the Madison County Humane Society.
With the photos of snuggle-loving Fidos and purrfect Fluffys appears information about each animal’s personality and what kind of home they are best suited for. You can also find out how to adopt these animals and where to apply.
The sad truth is we could fill the entire section with the faces of the furry residents of area shelters ... probably any day’s entire edition.
In columns on that same page, APL director Maleah Stringer and MCHS director Susie Schieve give weekly updates about the number of animals pouring weekly into the shelters. Terms like “kitten season” and “backyard breeding” are frequent fliers in those spaces as are stories about heartbreaking abuse and neglect.
We also hear about how animals suffer in the shelter environment. How they become depressed, stop eating and become shadows of their former selves. Some, sadly, don’t make it to an adoption day.
All of these animals are in need of some heroes.
Heroes who adopt, not shop at pet stores and breeders.
Heroes who understand these animals’ needs and challenges and will not cast them out when it takes weeks or even months for them to adjust.
Heroes who know and accept the cost of having a pet and keeping them in good spirits and good health.
Heroes who will support spay/neuter and anti-dogfighting laws.
Heroes who see them as not just another piece of property but as a valued member of the family.
Many of these heroes already work at or volunteer for our shelters. Their contributions are invaluable and mean the difference between life and death for the animals. But even these dedicated heroes can reach a limit on the number of animals they can save by bringing them into their households.
So the next time you are looking for a new addition to your family, remember you can be a hero and give an animal the great gift of love ... and have it gifted to you a thousand times over.
