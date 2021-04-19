“Kids these days ... they just don’t know how to act.”
You’ve either said, thought or heard it.
But is it true?
Yes ... and no.
Kids these days are actually pretty amazing, having endured some life-altering circumstances in recent years. Yes, some of us participated in nuclear war drills, but today’s kids practice what to do if someone intent on taking lives enters their school or classroom. And unless you’ve hit the century mark, you never had to endure a pandemic as a child.
We need to give the kids some credit.
At the same time, it’s undeniable that not all of our youth have grown up in stable family environments that were able to provide the guidance and direction needed or in communities that believe it does take a village to raise a child.
So it’s not all on them.
Schools struggle to get parents to correspond with teachers or help out on field trips or in after-school programs. Sports leagues can’t find enough volunteers to coach, umpire or run the concession stands. Community groups have to cancel events because they don’t have enough people to run them.
We adults are letting the kids down.
But we can change that. Find a way, depending on your strengths, to become a mentor in your community.
Volunteer to coach a baseball, softball, basketball or a swim team. Show kids how to follow directions, work as a team and be a leader.
Sign up to be a math or reading tutor. While you’re helping with homework, you can set an example of good work/study habits and be the embodiment of kindness.
Agree to be a part of Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Give kids who have a need someone they can depend on.
Help out at school as a lunchroom monitor or after-school program leader. Serve on committees or boards. Demonstrate what it means to be a part of a community.
Our kids have done a great job of figuring things out on their own, but they can’t do it alone.
Step up. Change “kids these days” from a derisive jab to an expression of awe and wonder.
