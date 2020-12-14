On Dec. 5, 1979, “John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together” debuted on ABC.
In addition to traditional Christmas favorites such as “Silent Night” and “12 Days of Christmas,” the musical variety special included a story about Alfie the Christmas Tree.
The story detailed Alfie’s love of the woods, how he liked playing with the squirrels and loved icicles and snow. In fact, Alfie was a big fan of all critters and creatures and bugs were some of his very best friends.
And though he didn’t want to be cut down and become someone’s Christmas tree, Alfie also loved the season, the tiny reindeer and jolly old man in the sleigh and the story of Christmas Day. He thought Christmas was more than just a day … it was a special feeling that lasted all throughout the year.
The story concludes with a Christmas wish from Alfie, that in our Christmas prayers we would all say a prayer for “the wind and the water and the wood, and those who live there, too.”
Denver was a devoted environmentalist, and the song reflected his desire for us all to remember the precious gift we have in our natural world.
It’s been more than 40 years since Denver shared the story with the nation. It’s been echoed by scientists and other experts in the decades since.
And yet … our planet is in worse shape than ever.
Trash and pollutants fill our waterways. Vital forests are clear cut for farms. And fuel-guzzling vehicles fill our air with toxins.
Our world will become a very dark, and even inhabitable, place if we continue on this path.
We won’t fix it overnight.
But perhaps if we keep Denver’s simple request in our hearts – to be mindful of the natural world around us – we can ensure a better existence for each and every living, breathing thing.
“Not just me and you.”
