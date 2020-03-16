Coronavirus. Social distancing. Toilet paper hoarding.
It’s a wild time to be alive. And, if we’re all honest with ourselves, a scary one.
On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that the confirmed number of cases had risen to 19, with four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The number will undoubtedly grow as testing becomes more prevalent.
The state has already taken steps to stop the spread of the disease by recommending gatherings of no more than 250 individuals. School districts across the state are closing down for three or more weeks. The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball state tournament. And businesses are closing their doors earlier, such as Walmart, or altering their services, such as Taco Bell, which has shifted to drive-thru only.
In the face of our normal freedom in America, it all seems drastic and, to some, overblown. However, experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say it’s not enough.
“Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Perhaps it’s in our nature as Americans to feel immortal and invulnerable to a disease that seemed to only be affecting faraway places.
But it’s here and we’re just as vulnerable as everyone else.
So we need to take care of one another ... that means following social distancing protocols. It means washing your hands. It means staying home from work if you feel any symptoms. It means sacrificing some good times now for the benefit of others.
Because while you may not get sick or may endure only mild symptoms, you could pass it along to your parents or grandparents or someone else’s parents or grandparents. And they could suffer far worse consequences, including death.
This is one instance where it can’t be about “me.” It’s about “us” and how we help each other in the face of an unprecedented threat.
Be the light by putting others first.
