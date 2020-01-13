Kids in crisis need comfort.
Their little worlds, through violence or tragedy, have come crashing down around them, and there are a lot of strangers asking hard questions and telling them to do things they don’t want to do. They’re scared and confused about what’s happening. They may have lost everything they know. And their parents or guardians may not be able to reassure them.
That’s where Book Heroes comes in.
The group provides bags of books and stuffed animals to law enforcement officers to keep in their vehicles. The first responders then distribute the age-appropriate items inside to kids in turmoil.
As Chesterfield Police Chief Billy Ingles pointed out in a recent Herald Bulletin story, a uniform can be quite intimidating for some kids.
“So having the ability to get down to their level, hand them something, maybe even take the time to read a book for them, it means a lot,” he said.
It can mean everything to kids in these moments.
This program supplying book bags to first responders started in 2017, with a supply of bags going to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Donations for the materials inside the bags, which can be valued around $250, have come from local businesses, such as Carter Express and Meijer, and organizations, such as the South Madison Community Foundation.
It’s a very simple way to help kids going through terrible moments in their lives. And yet it’s innovative and inspiring.
Great works don’t have to come with big-dollar donations. They don’t have to require hours and hours of work. They don’t need complex formulas.
Simple acts can breed amazing outcomes.
And there’s no better outcome than bringing a little bit of sunshine to a kid who is enduring their darkest and stormiest day.
