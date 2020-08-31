“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.”
The post appeared on social media at 10:12 p.m. Friday. In announcing the death of the 43-year-old actor, his family revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016. For four years, Boseman battled a devastating disease that eventually progressed to Stage IV, but he continued to work, filming movies between multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments.
Grief over the sudden and shocking loss poured out online. Fans spoke of how inspired they were by his work, which included portrayals of Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall, and his indelible turn as Marvel Comics superhero Black Panther. Those who knew him in Hollywood shared stories of his grace and kindness behind the scenes and strength and elegance on camera. It quickly became clear that this wasn’t merely the death of a celebrity … it was the death of an icon.
“Icon” isn’t a word we throw out lightly. But it’s easy to attach to Boseman.
Since the release of “Black Panther” in 2018, Boseman has been hailed for a performance that transcended the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe and moved and empowered the Black community. It was a life-changing moment when a Black superhero led a major studio movie. An entire generation of young Black people finally had a box-office-breaking superhero who looked like them. But that wasn’t all … there was something about the power and poise Boseman brought to the role that enthralled, elated and inspired people. Boseman, much like his regal superhero, became a King.
As meaningful as Boseman’s inspiring roles are to so many, they are only part of his incredible story.
Throughout his four-year battle, no one outside of his inner circle knew he was ill. He kept his burden to himself, choosing to suffer in silence without want of the public’s pity. Instead, he made sure the light, which often seemed to come from within a body that was betraying him, shined on others. While receiving treatments, he visited children fighting the same terrifying battles in the hospital, bringing gifts and smiles to their lives, a break from the pain he understood all too well.
Boseman also strove to lift and amplify Black voices. He supported the Black Lives Matter movement in word and action. He assisted countless organizations in trying to make this world a better place for everyone.
There are so many stories about his goodness, we can’t mention each here.
But to give so much to others while secretly keeping death at bay … that’s a hero. That’s a King. That’s an icon.
And that’s an example we can all follow.
Rest in power, Chadwick. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, who will remember your name and your story each time they say “Wakanda Forever.”
