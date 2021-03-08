Spring is in the air, and we’re all eager to get out and welcome warmer temperatures, ample sunshine, budding flowers and tweeting birds back to the Hoosier State.
But we’re also still in the midst of the pandemic.
It’s been a year since the novel coronavirus changed everything. We’ve all had to make sacrifices. We’ve all altered our lives to protect our community. And some of us, too many of us, have lost loved ones.
While the escalation of vaccinations and falling infection rates in our state are encouraging, we need to keep in mind that we’re not quite back to normal. And we may never fully return to the lives we knew before the coronavirus.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the return of the spring season and spread a little sunshine around our neighborhoods as we emerge from this literal and figurative winter.
Here are just a few ways to safely bring the joy of spring to your neighbors ...
• Wave and say hello. It’s amazing what a little personal interaction can do to brighten someone’s day. And who knows? Maybe you’ll make a new friend.
• Leave a positive message at their door. Whether it’s a handmade card or just a sticky note, share some positive vibes to encourage your community.
• Make treats for a neighbor’s pet. Homemade dog or cat treats show you care about members of your neighbor’s household.
• Deliver a potted plant or fresh-cut flowers. Colorful blooms are a lasting reminder of the renewal of spring.
• Turn your front yard into your backyard. Make it the place you and the kids play or relax. Interact with people who pass by, wishing them a good morning as you enjoy a cup of coffee, afternoon as you play with the kids or evening as you watch the sun go down.
• Build a tiny library, where kids and adults can take books and leave others for everyone to enjoy. (Leave a bottle of hand sanitizer to keep everyone safe.)
• Pick up trash along the sidewalk and street. Improving the appearance of your neighborhood will improve everyone’s mood as well as help the environment.
Oh, and wear a mask.
