On Tuesday, Americans will decide the course of our country for the next four years.
At least those who cast a ballot will.
Millions of Americans – about 82 million as of Friday – have already made their choices through early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. Their job is done.
If you’re not among them, you’ve got work left to do.
The right to vote isn’t something you should take lightly. Too much blood, too much sweat and way too many tears have been shed to give you that right. It’s a privilege that should be considered sacred, especially when so many around the world are still fighting to be able to have an equal voice in the affairs of their nations.
Presidential elections traditionally draw more voters to the polls. But the seat in the White House isn’t the only reason you need to vote … it may not even be the most important one.
There are other races that could have a far greater impact on your lives on the ballot. Local and state contests affect our schools, our streets, our courts and our businesses. You don’t want to be left out of decisions on those matters, so make sure you’re casting a vote so that your views are represented.
Voting also is essential to making our government more representative. If only people with View A vote while View B stay at home, the candidate who supports View A is elected and those with View B never gave their candidate a chance to represent them. Those with View A are also more likely to get a great chunk of public resources, the spoils of their candidate’s victory.
But, you ask, what if I live in a state where View A candidates are likely to win in a landslide? Your vote still matters because it can make a dent in the size of the other candidate’s victory, limiting how far they can skew from moderate positions without jeopardizing their standing in the next election.
Don’t pass on this chance to use your voice. It’s one of the most American things you can do.
Vote. Vote. Vote.
