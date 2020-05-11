What seems like ages ago, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for Indiana closed businesses, restaurants and dozens of other venues and gathering places in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Businesses and restaurants were forced to adapt quickly to avoid closure. If they didn’t already offer online ordering, they found a way to provide it. If delivery or pickup wasn’t a part of their business model, they found a way to make it happen.
Other facets of American life had to adapt, too. School was moved online. Family gatherings became Facetime meetups. And churches, which provide a foundation of life for so many, had to find ways to tend their flocks even when they couldn’t gather together.
Now, many will tell you church isn’t about the building, it’s about the faith in your heart. And, in many senses, that is true.
But “church” is also about the community you share that faith with, the people who uplift and encourage you, and the messages you hear that inspire you.
So church leaders couldn’t just shut the doors and leave people without the support of that community, especially in a time of crisis. They, too, adapted, offering services, classes and other ministries online. They helped older parishioners navigate this new way of worship and encouraged those who may have avoided in-person services for years to return to a virtual one.
According to Gov. Holcomb’s Back on Track plan for returning Indiana to a new normal, churches were allowed to reopen on Sunday, with social distancing practices in place and limits on the number of people who could gather.
Much to their credit, many local churches opted not to resume in-person services, recognizing that much of their membership is part of the population vulnerable to serious illness from the virus.
But they remain at the ready to provide a sense of community and comfort to those in need ... and isn’t that how it should be?
