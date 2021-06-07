Class of 2021, you made it to the finish line.
Congratulations on completing high school and setting off on your next big adventure — adulthood.
What wisdom could we possibly impart to you as the next stage of your life begins?
You’ve already survived a pandemic. Hopefully, you’ve taken to heart lessons on making personal sacrifices to help your fellow man. And, after countless hours of time together during social isolation, hopefully you know that, even when your nerves are shot, there’s nobody more important than people you call family.
You bore witness to months of civil unrest like this country hasn’t seen in 50 years. You, like many youthful minds before you, may have even taken part in standing up for equity and equality. At the least, you hopefully learned that life can be very different in someone else’s shoes.
You endured an ugly political season and saw the division it sowed among strangers, family and friends. You may have even voted for the first time. Hopefully, you took pride in doing your part as a citizen to steer the direction of the nation.
You watched as your fellow Americans assailed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to overthrow the results of that election. This unprecedented attack on our nation may have shaken you to your core and made you contemplate how ideals can be twisted into rhetoric and propaganda. Hopefully, you realized this isn’t the way.
So, there’s been a lot of bad during your short lives ... the above just covers the past year. Let’s not forget that your generation understands all too well what duck-and-cover drills mean.
But there’s also been a whole lot of good. Science continues to march on, giving you marvels that ease and lengthen life and expand our experience. Entertainment is endless, no matter the genre your enjoy. And no matter how small the map dot you live near, your world stretches as far as the internet can take you, giving you valuable insight, experience and opportunity.
Let’s be honest, you’re ready for this next step. (And probably more prepared for a zombie or alien invasion than any generation before you.)
So, the wisdom we impart to you is to go forth with love and light. Make the world a better place.
Because, in the words of a movie made decades before you were born, you are our only hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.