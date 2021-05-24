Slowly but surely, our community continues to emerge from beneath the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sights, sounds and even tastes of everyday American life are returning. Parking lots are fuller at local businesses. The ping of bats making contact with balls fills the nights near youth softball and baseball fields. And more patrons are sinking their teeth into fresh-cooked meals at local restaurants instead of grabbing takeout.
We’re also seeing the return of in-person events, from classes to sporting events and performances to festivals.
On May 7, First Friday returned to downtown with music, art and food. The event has gone a long way toward improving perceptions of downtown. With the monthly event back on, the community can once again engage with local artists, performers and business owners and socialize with fellow residents.
On the same weekend, Anderson Young Ballet Theatre put on a live performance at the Paramount Theatre. “The Little Mermaid” allowed young dancers to put their talents on display. And the community had a chance to be entertained by something other than their television screens.
High school sports seasons have entered their postseasons, a year after the same sports were canceled because of the pandemic. Athletes were eager to get back on the field, track, course and court and are trying to make up for lost time. It’s a nice return to normalcy for local students ... and a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather.
Starting in June, campers will descend on the Anderson Museum of Art for summer programs. Kids will get a chance to paint, draw and event sculpt during the camps ... and more importantly spend some time away from home and with their peers.
Each of these events represents a small step back toward “normal” life. Hopefully, we all take personal responsibility in making sure we can continue to take these steps forward instead of taking two or more steps back.
