The Frankton girls basketball team made program history Saturday with a thrilling 62-61 overtime win over South Central in the Class 2A semistate at Logansport. The victory earned the Eagles a berth in the state title game against Linton-Stockton next Saturday at 12:45 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It’s an incredible feat, and the Eagles’ particular brand of basketball — a truly team-oriented approach — is a joy to behold. The countless hours the girls dedicated to working together this season are apparent. They deserved this win and the chance to add a trophy to Frankton’s collection of accolades.
But they didn’t do it alone.
There’s been a team of coaches, led by Stephan Hamaker, guiding them through the season, drawing up plays, scouting opponents and watching hours of tape.
There were student managers who filled their water bottles, picked up uniforms and wrangled basketballs. There were bus drivers who took them to and from games. There were scorekeepers, timers and other school officials who made sure games went off without a hitch.
Then there were the parents ... the work of an athlete’s parents is never done. They got them to practices and open gyms, made sure they had breakfast in the morning and dinner at night, washed their practice clothes, worked in the concession stand to raise funds and sat in the stands through the good games and the bad. (And that’s far from a complete list of everything it takes.)
They were joined in the bleachers by extended family and friends, cheering each basket and silently (or not so silently) cursing every call against the Eagles.
And then there’s the Frankton cheerleaders and student section ... they were loud and proud. And their efforts undoubtedly helped fuel the Eagles’ efforts on the court and their opponent’s frustrations.
Frankton has enjoyed a lot of basketball success in recent years. And the community was there every step of the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.