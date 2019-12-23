It’s a holiday tradition that can make even the Grinchiest of hearts grow three sizes.
And it ensures local children who would otherwise go without have a merry holiday.
The Cops & Kids program provided 165 children and their families the chance to shop for Christmas presents this year. Each child got $150 to spend as they please, thanks to more than $24,000 in donations.
The children peruse the aisles of a local store, accompanied by local law enforcement officers, and pick out dolls, blocks, games, bikes and other goodies to put under their tree. Some may be shy at the start of the outing, but by the end they’re smiling from ear to ear.
Those smiles grow even wider when they get the chance to play Santa. Often, the kids want to use that money to buy gifts for siblings or their parents. It’s heartwarming to see children who have so little think of others before themselves. It’s the true spirit of the holiday.
Sometimes, it’s also hard to figure out who’s having more fun, the kids or the cops. Uniformed officers dutifully push the carts up and down the aisles, holding up Barbies and action figures they think the kids might like. A few have been know to toss a football about, steady a bike as a kid tests it out or engage in a spontaneous tea party.
So much goes into putting this day together for the kids. Mike Lee, the longtime chairman of the campaign for the Fraternal Order of Police, does a tremendous job in organizing the event. Several local stores have been generous enough to host the shopping spree over the years. And our community, where so many are struggling, steps up to give.
One mother, whose sons got to shop for presents this year, noted, “Look at the smile on their faces. There is no price for that.”
Those smiles may be all the reward those involved need, but they deserve our praise as well.
