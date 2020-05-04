It’s a shame it took a pandemic to make us recognize our health care workers for the heroes they are.
In the pre-COVID-19 world, our nurses, clinicians, technicians, doctors and specialists serve us in the most basic and essential of functions — preserving our lives.
They see us at our lowest, with snotty noses, odd rashes and mysterious moles. They perform any number of foul tasks, swabbing our sinuses, testing our urine and probing our unmentionable regions. They offer treatment to cure our ills, plans to improve our status quo and reassurance that everything will be OK.
That last part may be their most difficult task in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. There are simply too many unknowns about this novel disease, too many factors at play to know which patients will make it through and which will be come a number in the ever-growing death toll.
Those on the front lines worry, too, that they will join that grim statistic. That they will carry the disease home to their loved ones. That their colleagues will fall ill and our health care system’s ability to effectively battle the virus will be diminished.
Spend two minutes on any social media network, and you’ll see their grief, their anguish and their outrage at those who give such little importance to the lives of their fellow man that being asked to wear a mask in a grocery store is somehow an affront to personal liberty ... instead of a slap in the face of those meeting this scourge head-on.
But these health care workers rise above the slight. They return to intensive care units, emergency rooms and labs to do the work they must do. And they do it without the slightest thought of whether their patients believe the numbers of cases and deaths are overblown.
We’ve praised health care workers as heroes in this space before. But as time goes on, it’s increasingly evident that they were already heroes and the coronavirus is simple a detail in the origin story of how they became superheroes.
