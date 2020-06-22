On Sunday, thousands of ties, golf balls and clubs, lawn mowers and grilling tools were doled out to fathers in our annual celebration of the contributor of half our DNA.
Hopefully, you got to honor not just a father on that day but a dad you adore who’s always done a little more.
Not all fathers are dads. Some men aren’t up to that task afforded to them by a biological connection. Fathers can leave. Fathers can hurt and abuse. And some fathers are never there at all.
Dads, on the other hand, are around when you take your first steps, learn to drive and get married. They kiss boo-boos, wipe away tears and hug away nightmares. They sit in the stands for ball games, in the audience for plays and in the crowd for graduation. Most importantly, they accept responsibility for your well-being from your first breath to their last.
They love unconditionally and are loved in return.
Some dads don’t even have a biological connection to their kids. They step up when fathers walk away. They fill a hole in hearts when another dad is gone too soon. They take a responsibility without being bound by blood.
Dads aren’t perfect, and we shouldn’t expect them to be. Some struggle to share their feelings. Some make big mistakes. All of them stumble from time to time.
But dads always strive to do right by their kids and bring a lot of light into our world.
We should continue to encourage them to love in whatever way they can. To be an example to be followed. To be unafraid of how others see their actions.
And we in return can listen to their advice, praise their triumphs and answer their missteps with forgiveness.
And, yes, spare a laugh or two for their terrible dad jokes.
If we as a society celebrate dads and the good that they do, maybe a few more fathers will find their way to being dads.
