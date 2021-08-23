Raise your hand if you’re struggling to find the light today.
Don’t be ashamed if that’s you. It’s pretty dark out there right now.
Surging COVID-19 cases across the state and country. The potency of the delta variant. The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan. The tropical storm on the East Coast. The wildfires in the West. The devastating earthquake in Haiti.
It’s a lot, even for those with the sunniest of dispositions and most optimistic hearts.
It’s OK to feel defeated. Most of these worldly problems aren’t going to be fixed by you alone.
So, at times like this when the crises of the world are overwhelming, turn off the outside world and dive headfirst into whatever it is you love.
If that’s your kids, pull them away from their screens and head to the park. Climb to the highest part of the fort, or swing across the monkey bars. Play tag until you all fall down exhausted. Then grab a shaved ice or ice cream cone and cool off.
If that’s your pets, take them on a long walk. Give them an extra special bath and brush. Cuddle on the couch for an afternoon nap.
If that’s sports, put on your team’s jersey and cheer them on. Or sign up for a league and get some exercise.
If that’s video games, put on your headset, grab a controller and just get lost in the adventures of your favorite characters.
If that’s watching professional wrestling or playing role-playing games or knitting or building models or coin collecting, do it and only it until your mind, body and soul are in the right place.
The world’s problems will still be there tomorrow. But you can’t be part of the solution if you’re not in the right frame of mind.
Do what you love. Put everything into it. And don’t let anybody take that joy from you.
