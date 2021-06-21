While many people kick off the summer on Memorial Day weekend and we’ve definitely been sweltering in mid-July heat for weeks, the season didn’t officially begin until Sunday.
It’s no wonder we try to get an early jump on summer celebrations.
Cookouts. Pool parties. Fireworks. What’s not to love about firing up the grill, splashing in some cool water and shooting off shiny things that light up the sky?
It’s just part of being an American.
Given what’s been happening in the world over the past year, it’s also a much-needed break from the woes of the world.
Summer, however, can be a selfish time, when we’re so focused on vacation and relaxation that we stray away from volunteer opportunities and kind gestures. (We also know what kind of gestures arise when you’re stuck in traffic on the way to your destination.)
So, here are a few suggestions for carrying on with your good deeds when the lake, beach or pool calls:
Check on your neighbors when the temperatures soar. Not everyone is blessed with air conditioning or even a window unit. Make sure your neighbors, especially if they are elderly, are staying cool. Bring a fan or offer to give them some relief in your home when the heat is at its peak.
Buy a cool treat for the neighborhood kids. Grab a box of popsicles at the store and pass them out to the kids on your street. If you have kids, let them give them out.
Offer to watch a neighbor’s house while they’re on vacation. You can water the plants or feed the cat. Or even just let them know you’ll keep an eye out for anything suspicious.
Look through last winter’s clothes and pull out anything you no longer like or that doesn’t fit. Donate it to a local shelter.
Let someone else go first. Whether it’s in line for a ride at the amusement park or merging to a single-lane on the highway, take a deep breath and realize it will cost you only a few seconds to show a simple kindness.
Be mindful that the summer heat can elevate tempers and crowds cause stress. Do your best to be courteous at packed fairs and festivals.
This time of year will be gone before you know it. Make this summer count in the kindness column.
