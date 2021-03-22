When was the last time you shared a handshake or hugged someone outside your household?
A year into the coronavirus pandemic and emergence of “social distancing,” it’s likely been awhile.
Before we were told to stay 6 feet away from each other, physical touch was something we took for granted. (And, to be clear here, we’re not talking about the intimate kind.)
We never gave a hug with Mom, Dad, Grandma or Grandpa special thought. We never put tremendous value in a high-five with teammates. We even sometimes avoided friendly handshakes offered by strangers.
But the pandemic has laid bare the importance of basic physical contact between humans.
Babies need it. Kids crave it. Adults find relief in it. And seniors often live for it.
We’re not really human without it.
So, after more than a year staying away from each other, we’re all suffering emotional, mental and physical effects from a lack of physical contact and missing out on touch’s benefits.
It helps to form the bonds that create our familial and social structures.
It releases oxytocin, which helps form emotional connections and fosters feelings of happiness. It can also encourage compassion, inspires optimism and promotes trust in social situations.
Touch also increases levels of dopamine and serotonin, which relieve stress and anxiety. Which explains why, when we’re at our most stressed or most fragile, the right hug can make everything seem OK.
Thanks to masks, social distancing and a rise in the number of vaccinations against the virus, the day we can hug, shake hands and enjoy being together is drawing near.
When it is safe to do so, we should all embrace the opportunity to feel that human connection again.
But we should also not take a single hug or handshake for granted.
As we’ve unfortunately learned in the past year, one day it could be taken away from us.
