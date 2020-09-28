On any one night in the United States, more than a half million people experience homelessness.
They represent a cross-section of America, coming from every region, social status, gender and racial/ethnic group.
Seventy percent are on their own; 30% are families with children. About 60% are male. One in two are unsheltered, either sleeping outside or in locations not be meant for habitation.
In 2018, an annual count across Indiana found 5,471 individuals homeless.
After the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, these numbers will undoubtedly rise.
Homelessness is a decades-long phenomenon that we have yet to find a solid long-term solution for — because we continue to struggle with solving the issues that can lead a person into this dire situation.
National and local organizations have long provided homeless individuals a place to stay and warm meal to eat. Others have offered job-related services or counseling. Some coordinate medical and mental health services.
And yet there are needs that aren’t being met, like even something as simple as an address to receive mail.
The Eleos Center will try to meet those kinds of needs.
The new center, in coordination with The Christian Center, hopes to provide tools to help individuals get out of homelessness. The homeless will be able to get showers and use laundry facilities. There will be clothing vouchers good for the thrift store location next door. There will also be job training, in addition to medical and behavioral health services.
The goal is to move people into a “brighter future.”
That’s a cause worthy of our support ... and one we can do something about right now.
The Christian Center is up for a $25,000 grant through State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program, money that would go toward the Eleos Center.
To win the grant, they need you to vote at neighborhoodassist.com. You can enter up to 10 votes a day.
So, go. Do it. Vote to bring someone a brighter future.
