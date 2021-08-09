Life is a struggle from the moment we are evicted from our mother’s womb until the final time we draw air into our lungs.
No matter the situation we are born into — wealth or poverty of money, stability and love — we experience pain. We suffer heartbreak. We hurt.
It is an inevitability of the human condition.
Why then, if we all know suffering, do we find it so hard to empathize with the plight of our fellow man, to stand in their shoes as they face tragedies, obstacles and challenges that will leave them broken in body, mind and spirit?
You’ve been witness to the anger and ugliness we’re harboring for one another when it rises from where it lies just beneath the surface. It bubbles up and boils over in the line at the grocery store, in the stands at athletic events and, perhaps worst of all, across social media platforms.
And there are consequences ... to livelihoods, to families, to the health of a community, to the planet, to the common good.
More pain. More suffering. More grief.
Can we step back from the edge of the great valley that divides us all?
We have to if we want to ensure future generations know anything but the pain that currently plagues us.
So, how? How do we put our differences aside and begin to turn the tide against the ugliness before it consumes us?
Practicing empathy. Acting with humility. Giving grace.
Concepts that have escaped us.
Make no mistake, strife will continue. Injustice will still exist and need to be confronted. There will still be disagreement. There will still be those who believe wrong in the face of absolute right.
But if we can make a commitment to taking a deep breath and pausing for a moment of reflection and understanding before we react, we can begin to beat back the ugliness and reclaim more of the human experience for the other inevitability of our existence.
Joy.
