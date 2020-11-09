The election is over and there are a lot of … feelings.
We saw some of those feelings pour out into the streets Saturday after The Associated Press and other media outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race. People danced in the streets (with little to no regard for social distancing) in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and dozens of other major cities across the United States. Celebratory memes flowed freely on social media networks.
There were a lot of not-so celebratory feelings pouring out on Twitter and Facebook from followers of President Donald Trump, who has filed a bevy of lawsuits in hopes of changing the outcome of his electoral college defeat. Accusations and conspiracy theories decry what these people see as a fraudulent outcome, when no solid evidence has come forward about pervasive fraud.
In other words, nearly a week after the election, we’re all still pretty divided.
It doesn’t have to be this way. And it can’t be if we hope to solve the myriad problems we face as a nation.
So, where do we start?
It begins with empathy, a concept so basic it’s taught to young elementary students.
In case you’ve forgotten, here’s a refresher on what it means to have empathy.
Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others.
It’s stepping out of your own world and into someone else’s to attempt to see what it’s like to live there in their circumstances, with their obstacles and others’ biases against them.
It’s understanding why the death of George Floyd strikes fear and anger in the hearts of the Black community. It’s being able to understand how a child who is bullied at school feels worthless and contemplates taking their own life. And it’s even the ability to see how a changing world is threatening to those who are used to the status quo and being a privileged majority.
If we can’t get back to understanding each other, we’ll never come together as a nation.
It’s not us versus them. It’s us, one nation striving to ensure life, liberty and happiness for every member of our great country.
It will be incredibly hard. And there are hearts that will have to undergo change. But we can do it … together.
