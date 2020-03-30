With Hoosiers ordered to stay at home as we try to stem the spread of COVID-19, normal life is no longer normal.
Many residents are safe at home after the governor issued a stay-at-home order through April 7. (Notice the use of “safe” instead of “stuck.”) They’re getting reacquainted with family and friends over Skype or Facetime, dusting off games they haven’t played for years and watching shows and movies they’ve been trying to find time for over the past year. The situation is stressful but they’re adjusting to the new norm.
But for many other residents, the stay-at-home order doesn’t mean they get to stay home.
Employees at pharmacies still have to make sure people get their medications. Workers at grocery stores and restaurants still have to make sure the populace is provided with enough food. Utility workers are keeping the lights, heat and water on.
Police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel still have to keep us safe. Journalists are still holding government officials accountable and getting vital information out to their communities. State and local officials are keeping tabs on resources, issuing needed directives and trying to preserve a calm in the face of it all.
And then there are all the health care workers — doctors, nurses, lab technicians, specialists, assistants — working to fight a disease that threatens us all.
All of these essential workers do their jobs knowing that they may be putting themselves in harm’s way. Each and every time they go out, they are at risk of encountering someone with the disease. When they come home, they face the thought of whether they’re possibly infecting their whole family. They face questions from their kids about whether they’ll get sick and die.
So, when we get through this, let’s remember to thank all the people that this crisis has reminded us are so vital to our daily life. And, right now, let’s STAY HOME to protect as many of them as we can and get back to “normal life” as soon as possible.
