The chill of an autumn wind may send a thrill down your spine. And who can blame you?
The passage of summer into fall brings on a plethora of seasonal traditions and treats, from football and pumpkin patches to soft sweaters and pumpkin spice. It’s also the time of year we can get our spooky on without being seen as too odd as we decorate with ghosts, goblins and ghouls, wear crazy costumes and devour a bunch of candy.
Couple that with the cooling of the summer heat, and it’s easy to understand why some say fall is their favorite season.
But for others, it’s the beginning of a very challenging time of the year.
Each autumn, millions of people experience depression, weight gain, lethargy, a desire to sleep more and a craving for carbohydrates. These aren’t simply “the winter blues” ... it’s actually a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder. Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes it but believe it’s linked to the decreased amount of daylight in the winter months.
Add these struggles to the already tumultuous 2020 experience we’ve all had and it could make for a pretty awful fourth quarter of the year for many people.
The latter months also are home to some of the most important family holidays in the calendar. These days are hard reminders that lost loved ones aren’t there to sit at the dinner table, open presents or even call on the phone. That grief can persist from Thanksgiving through the New Year.
So, how can you help a friend, family member or neighbor who might not be sharing your enthusiasm about fall?
First, acknowledge that this isn’t simple sadness. It’s as complex as the person it inhabits. Don’t assume it is something that can “get better.”
Second, pick up the phone or stop to chat on the sidewalk if you see them in their yard. It’s often the isolation of the colder months that can make these feelings grow. And, if you can spare a few minutes, make it a point to drop off a healthy meal, an extra scarf you knitted or a great book you read at sometime during the week.
And, finally, if they’re open to suggestions or assistance, offer to go on a walk in the sunshine with them, find ways to get more light in their home or help with tasks that seem overwhelming. If their symptoms seem severe, suggest they talk to their family doctor.
Fall is a glorious season. But as you celebrate it and all it brings, remember those who only see darkness closing in and be their light.
