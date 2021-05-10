After a year without social interaction, it seems some of us have forgotten how to get along with our fellow human beings.
Scientists who study human relationships aren’t surprised. When we’re not able to use our social skills regularly, like muscles that go unused, those skills atrophy. We forget the subtleties of body language and the complexities of conversation. And, after a year of trauma (between the pandemic, protests for social justice and presidential election), we’re all, whether we’ll admit it or not, a bundle of raw nerves ... anxious about the future and uncomfortable with the situation we find ourselves in.
But it’s not just social graces, like saying “hello” when you pass someone on the street or holding the door for others, that have fallen by the wayside.
This week, the Federal Aviation Administration reported a rapid rise in “plane rage” incidents in the past three months. Airlines have reported 1,300 such incidents during that period, even as the number of passengers remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Obviously, some people have a lot of built-up angst they need to work out ... inside a tiny metal tube isn’t the best place for that to happen.
So, as life slowly churns toward some semblance of normality, it’s important to remember how to act with kindness and interact with grace.
Say “please” when you need something. Say “thank you” when it is received.
Repay kindness with not only kindness in return but a recognition of the kindness done.
Hold the door open for those following you in and out of buildings.
Allow someone to take the closer parking space if you’re able to walk.
Wave or say “hello” when you pass a stranger on the street. Even if they’re masked, you’ll see the smile in their eyes.
Tip your wait staff. Have patience with businesses who are short-staffed. Let the guy with one item behind you in line go in front of you.
Let’s see how quickly we can get those social skills muscles back in working order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.