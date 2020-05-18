Stomach pangs. Grumbling from your midsection and lips. Headache, dizziness, light-headedness.
All signs that you haven’t eaten for awhile.
For most of us, the solution is simple: make a meal or grab a snack, and our hunger melts away.
And yet, there are millions of children and adults across the nation who face these symptoms every day without a simple remedy.
According to the 2019 Household Food Insecurity report from the USDA, more than 37 million people in the U.S. struggle with hunger. In 2018, a report showed 14.3 million American households were food insecure, with limited access to enough sustenance. In those households live more than 11 million children.
And that was before the coronavirus pandemic put millions out of work, leaving them susceptible to food insecurity.
In Indiana, more than 880,000 people struggle with hunger, with about 270,000 of them being children, according to Feed America. That’s one in eight people and one in six children.
Governmental assistance programs, such as SNAP, can provide supplemental money to buy food for struggling families. In February of this year, approximately 253,658 households across Indiana received SNAP benefits. About 49.1% of households receiving SNAP benefits have children.
But not every household facing hunger and food insecurity qualifies for these programs. And these families often rely on local food banks and other pantries to put food on the table.
During this time of national crisis, food banks and countries have stepped up to meet the increased need in their communities, organizing more distributions and setting up drive-thru pickups to ensure safety.
But they can’t do this amazing work alone. They need help from those of us who can spare a few dollars or a few cans of food to keep meeting these needs.
Hunger affects people in every walk of life. Many are a medical crisis or the loss of the job away from not being able to afford regular daily meals.
So the next person in that distribution line could be your friend or neighbor. Or it could be you.
Donate if you can, and help take the pain of hunger away from our community.
