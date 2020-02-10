More than 17,000 children in Indiana were considered a Child In Need of Services (CHINS) in January, according to a monthly report from the Indiana Department of Child Services.
A child designated as CHINS is a child under 18 who has been neglected or abused and is not getting the care or treatment the child needs. The level of neglect and abuse runs the gamut, from the child not attending school to sexual abuse.
Of these CHINS cases, more than 13,000 have been removed from their parents’ home. Statewide, 44.7% of these children live with relatives, while 47.7% are in non-relative foster care. The rest live in residential facilities or other situations.
The statistics for Madison County are staggering. In January, the county had 695 CHINS cases, more than triple any other county in its region, which includes Hamilton, Hancock and Tipton counties. Of those cases, 527 were in out-of-home care, with 229 children in relative care and 275 in foster care.
Many in our community are outraged by these numbers, as they should be. The Herald Bulletin’s social media posts on these type of cases are filled with comments condemning neglectful and abusive parents and guardians. It’s hard to ignore, or forget, the horrible stories that populate news feeds.
What we do sometimes forget are those that step in to care for these children who often have endured unimaginable trauma.
Many times, it’s grandma and grandpa, or an aunt or uncle, or a close cousin who takes responsibility for a child. They bring them in, assuming the role of parent for a parent who cannot. This is often the least disruptive situation for the child, who can at least stay with someone they know and love.
Those family members are to be commended for being there for their little ones. It’s not easy even when there’s already a bond.
When there isn’t a relative capable of taking a child in, they enter the foster care system and are placed in a stranger’s home, often with just a trash bag of what few clothes and toys they may have.
And while there are plenty of “bad” foster homes, there are plenty more “good” ones, where the foster parents care for the foster child as their own ... taking them to school, helping with homework, enrolling them in dance or sports, traveling to museums and zoos. All on a stipend that doesn’t even cover daily child care.
And there’s a lot of other things foster parents deal with that most other parents don’t ... court dates, visitation, therapy appointments, caseworker visits, food hoarding, repressed trauma, misdirected anger and aggressive, sometimes violent behaviors. The list goes on and on ...
And yet, they do their best to care for and heal these little members of their “For Now” family, a term some use to walk that fine line between the temporary nature of foster care and permanency of family, which these children so often crave.
We owe them our gratitude and our support for filling the void in tiny hearts that have been broken and bruised.
