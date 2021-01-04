Pandemic.
Merriam-Webster’s “Word of the Year” came as no surprise to anyone on any corner of a planet and populace enduring a chaotic, crippling and somehow divisive crisis.
Globally, the pandemic undoubtedly defined 2020.
But, if we narrow our scope to our own households and lives, other words complement or even overtake Merriam-Webster’s pick. Words like monotony, boredom, isolation and repetition.
Sure, the first few weeks of the spring’s statewide lockdown were a new adventure — spending real quality time with the other members of your household as you binged TV shows, dusted off old board games or started new hobbies.
But, after a month or two, the newness wore off, leaving us with a different same old, same old. Nerves were irritated, and newfound closeness seemed incredibly claustrophobic.
Now, with the grayness of winter upon us and still months until the coronavirus vaccine returns things to near normal, it’s tough to imagine more of the same for the near future.
So ... don’t keep things the same. Shake your life up, even with the smallest of gestures.
Here are a few tips to change your perspective ...
Rearrange your living room. You’ve been sitting in the same spot on the couch, staring at the same TV in the same spot for months. Move the television, a couch or a chair. Hang new photos or decorations on the wall.
If you take regular walks and runs, turn left when you leave the door instead of right. Or vice versa. Find a new route, even if in reverse. It’s amazing how it can change how you see your neighborhood.
Try a new hairstyle. Experiment with a makeup technique you’ve always wanted to try. Mix up your personal style when it comes to clothes and shoes.
These superficial changes can be a breath of fresh air, clearing your mind and giving you better perspective on your situation.
If you’re looking for something a little deeper, challenge yourself to experience the world in someone else’s shoes. Read first-person accounts about how the disease and fallout have affected others’ lives. Fast for a day or two, and when your stomach growls, gain a new understanding of how food-insecure children feel every day. Sleep without a blanket, and, when you get chilled, realize it doesn’t touch the chill the homeless feel on the street at night.
With new perspective comes new motivation and new ideas on tackling the world’s problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.