From the fresh, green shoots of grass pushing up from their winter slumber toward the sun and the return of birds’ glorious songs in the trees to the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter, spring is defined by rebirth and renewal.
It also triggers an instinct in we humans to clean our houses from top to bottom, throwing open the windows and the doors, mopping corners we leave untouched the rest of the year and dusting every shelf and eave. We also tidy our yards, clearing away leaves and winter debris for flowers and gardens.
But often do we turn that urge to “clean house” inward and allow ourselves to experience renewal on a personal level?
We usually leave such work on ourselves for the turn of the new year, making resolutions to do and be better. But those promises so often fail, no doubt quelled by the effects on our mental health by the chill and harshness of the season.
So, if you’re looking to be better to yourself so you can do better for others, maybe the spring is the time to experience a rebirth. Here’s a few ways to experience the renewal that you deserve …
Experience nature. Vitamin D is essential to keeping your body healthy and your mood positive. Getting outside in the sunshine can boost those levels. Take a walk or go on a run. Sit on a bench while the kids or grandkids play. And don’t forget the sunscreen.
Sleep. Commit to giving your body what it needs every day. It may not be a full eight hours, or it could be 10. Find that sweet spot where you feel well rested. And if you can’t find one, it might be worth a trip to your doctor.
Give into the urge to clean and declutter your house. Give away or donate as much as you can. Look for organizations in your area that aid domestic violence victims or people who’ve lost their homes to fires. That closed-in feeling will disappear.
Unplug. It’s getting harder to get away from devices. But find at least one day where the phone is used only for emergencies.
Forgive and ask for forgiveness. Holding onto grudges and regrets only weighs you down.
And, finally, reprioritize your life. If anything, the past year has taught us what’s really important.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.